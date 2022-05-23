According to Agence France-Presse, the video, which has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook and the Weibo platform, claimed that a Russian bombing targeted an American convoy carrying weapons to Ukraine, but the clip contains only images from the game “ARMA 3”.

The clip has garnered thousands of views since it was posted on social media earlier this month.

Chinese users wrote on the Weibo platform that the Russian bombing targeted specific weapons that the Americans tried to bring into Ukraine at night.

The publishers of the video added that the Russians “used special night vision equipment, so they were able to spot the convoy, and then, tanks and military vehicles were bombed until they turned into flying pieces in the air.”

The video began circulating on April 28, when the White House called on Congress to provide more military aid to Ukraine.

On May 19, Congress approved $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, an unprecedented amount that US lawmakers say will keep Kyiv able to defend itself from Russian military operations.

When searching through Google, it was found that a similar video was posted by a YouTube user on the seventh of last April.

And the video, published in “YouTube” on a channel called “CHAOS”, bore the title “A double-cannon tank crushing an ARMA 3 (military) convoy.”

ARMA 3 is a war-inspired video game developed by Czech-based Bohemia Interactive since 2013.

A spokesman for the company confirmed in a statement to “AFP” that the video, which was said to be a Russian bombing, shows images from the video game.