A little puppy named Mito was rescued from being run over to death on the tracks of Line 2 of the Metro Collective Transportation System from Mexico City, after having escaped from the Metro Canine Transfer Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., Transportation personnel cut power for 6 minutes in the Viaducto-Xola station on Line 2in order to rescue Mito from the tracks but he escaped.

After his escape, staff from the CDMX subway the search began, and, at 5:15 p.m., a new power cut was made, since the puppy was seen at the Ermita-Portales station, site where he was rescued from being run over by the convoy.

In Ermita, Metro Civil Protection personnel took charge of the dog, later transferred it to the CTC, where joins the more than 20 dogs that are waiting to find a family.

The CTC of the Metro temporarily houses dogs that fall into risk areas of the system. Once recovered they are ready to find a home.

I caned thems receive the corresponding veterinary medical careonce they are admitted to the shelter.

On various occasions, the dogs that are rescued have injuries derived from contact with the electrified equipment of the tracksfor which they must receive the appropriate cures, as well as specialized care for their recovery.

All the materials for curing the dogs, as well as the daily feeding of the loins, are received through donations.

The CTC loins that are ready to be adopted have received a socialization process and are ready to enter a home and thus become the most faithful friends at home.

The CTC was inaugurated on July 18, 2017 and its operation is part of the Animal Protection Law of Mexico City.

If you cannot adopt but want to help, and give the puppies a moment of love, you have the option of visiting and spending time with them, since it is a spacious place and outdoors, the puppies will thank you.

The CTC is located on Avenida de las Culturas S/N, Colonia El Rosario,Azcapotzalco City Hall (in front of the Colegio de Bachilleres 1 Metrobús station, on line 6) from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.