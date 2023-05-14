The start of ‘Silo’, the new Apple TV+ series, is disconcerting because its true protagonist is not allowed to be seen until well into the footage of the first episode. Although risky, it is a good decision that makes it possible to establish, from the very starting point, the rules around which fiction is sustained without burning its main character. ‘Silo’ is another dystopia, yes, but it strays as far as possible from clichés and it achieves it thanks to the peculiar situation in which the community of human beings on which it focuses finds itself: in a gigantic shelter that goes thousands of meters underground, protected from an exterior that seems to be a threat to the citizens. Oh, and there are no elevators.

“We don’t know why we’re here, we don’t know who built the silo, we don’t know why everything outside the silo is the way it is, we don’t know when it will be safe to leave. We only know that that day is not today, ”reflects, or rather summarizes, Sheriff Holston Becker in the first bars of the fiction. Immediately afterwards, he asks his partner Sam to go see him in cell number three when the coffee runs out, where he locks himself up. A shiver runs down Sam’s spine, and when he finally approaches the cabin he already fears what Holston is going to say: “I want to get out.”

Those are exactly the same two words his wife, Allie, uttered three years ago, in front of the entire dining room. Hand in hand with the couple and through a flashback, the first chapter of the series, created by Graham Yost and based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of the same name, develops the story that led Allie to make the decision and, at the same time, narrates the day to day and the dynamics in the monstrous fortress. The rules dictated by the so-called Judicial Power, which even has its own security forces, are soon established. Apparently, 150 years ago the rebels burned all the books and erased any information from the place.

Since then, the Judiciary has ensured peace in the silo, assigning to the deep mines those who keep some kind of relic from ancient times or expelling abroad those who do not abide by the rules, who inevitably die after exposing themselves to a few seconds to the moor A bleak landscape that citizens can see through the screens thanks to a camera located outside the facilities. The Judiciary also literally controls the population. Whether two people can become a couple or whether they have permission to procreate depends on their decisions, for example, since all women have a capsule implanted that inhibits their fertility.

Three frames of fiction.





Allie, by the way, was just taken from her. It will be the third time and, in all probability, the last time that she can try to get pregnant because she is already 39 years old. She has a whole year to get it and this information is public. But the days go by and luck doesn’t seem to be on her side. The sheriff’s wife works as a computer scientist in the technical service of the station. Allie will begin to question the system when a programmer from the lower areas of the refuge asks her for help in the discovery of a relic that seems to have information from the past.

A sublime setting



In addition to its solvent cast, headed by Rebecca Ferguson, in the role of Juliette, one of those responsible for keeping the heart of the silo working, and in which we can find actors such as Tim Robbins, Iain Glen, Will Patton or Rashida Jones, ‘Silo’ stands out greatly for its excellent setting. It is noticeable that a large part of the budget has been allocated to raising the spaces of a structure marked by the spiral staircase located in the center and which descends thousands of meters underground. The moderate use of digital effects contributes to reinforce the gigantic presence of a silo in which the computer monitors are tubes, there are no touch screens and the inhabitants communicate by walkie-talkies, reinforcing the idea that humanity it stopped long before reaching our era.

Less fortunate is a script that, at least in the first two episodes, leaks and forces the viewer to suspend their disbelief relatively frequently. That Holston never believes his wife’s theory is correct, despite receiving some proof, or that she agrees on a sign to show the sheriff that everything on the outside is correct, which is exactly the same gesture that everyone else has made. when leaving, it is nonsense. The terrible thing is that there are enough other examples.

A frame from the series.





And yet ‘Silo’ hooks you because of its powerful premise and because of the questions that arise during a good part of the footage: is the silo a refuge or is it a prison? Is what citizens see on the screens reality or, as in Plato’s cave, a pure mirage? what happened 150 years ago? Is the silo the only redoubt of humanity or not? Why does the Judiciary seize all the relics?

Fiction plays at all times to be confused with the intention that the viewer launches theories, very much in the vein of ‘Lost’. Only the end of the series will really reveal if, as in that one, the important thing was the path and not the outcome. Judging by the first scripts, we dare to venture the first.