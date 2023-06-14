deprive of liberty to one couple in the municipality of Tlajomulco and they escape with various violent injuries.

The events occurred yesterday, when a man and a woman were deprived of liberty in said municipality of Jalisco.

However, it was the present dayaround 7:30 hours that it was recorded that they managed to escape of the site.

According to Tlaquepaque police stationthe couple’s report reached the emergency numbers.

“Our radio cabin informs us that it is about a woman and a man from 35 to 40 years approximately ”, they explained to the media.

Both the man and the woman were with various blows to his body according to the uniformed

“They were transferred to the medical services of Marcos Montero, polyconfused in a regular state,” they added.

So far, no information has been provided regarding who or who the captors were.

However, the facts are already being investigated, while the couple is receiving medical attention.