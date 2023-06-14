Thousands of people paid a last tribute on Wednesday to Silvio Berlusconi, who died Monday at the age of 86 from leukemia, at a state funeral arranged in the presence of many of the country’s political leaders.

The coffin of the businessman and former head of government, adorned with white, red and green flowers, the colors of the Italian flag, arrived at 1 pm local time, in front of the majestic Milan Cathedral, in the presence of thousands of people and under the chants of the fans of AC Milan, the club he led for 31 years.

Then he made his entrance into the church, to the applause of those present, including the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonias well as many political dignitaries.

“When a man is a politician, he seeks to win. He has supporters and opponents. Some take him to the highest, others cannot stand him,” Archbishop of Milan Mario Delpini said in his homily.

A crowd of Berlusconi admirers, grave-faced and some crying, followed the ceremony in front of the cathedral on two giant screens. Under a scorching sun, many chanted “Silvio”, “President Berlusconi” or even “Thank you, you are the only one!”.

“Silvio Berlusconi is my first and last political love. It is a very sad day for Italy,” he told the AFP Luigi Vecchione, a 48-year-old textile company employee from Borgosesia, in the Piedmont region, neighboring Milan.

In Milan, as in all of Italy, flags were flown at half mast on public buildings.

In addition to Meloni and his two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, number two of Berlusconi’s party (Forza Italia), the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the former head of government Mario Draghi were present, as well as representatives of the opposition.

Among the few foreign dignitaries were the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rachid and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The state funeral, provided for by protocol, was accompanied by a day of national mourning, the first for a former prime minister and which created controversy.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to the politician outside his residence in Arcore.

Many in Italy question whether it is appropriate to grant a state funeral to such a “divisive” politician, plagued by legal scandals and even convicted of tax fraud.

The coffin was held in private at his mansion in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan. After the liturgy, his body will be cremated and will rest in the chapel of his town, according to local media reports.

Funeral wreaths in Milan in honor of Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi’s journey, whose political death was announced prematurely on numerous occasions, is mixed with the history of Italy of the last thirty years. He was also one of the richest men on the peninsula, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at 6.4 billion euros (6.9 billion dollars) at the beginning of April.

Adored or hated, He was involved in endless lawsuits for controversial parties. Abroad he was known above all for scandals, legendary blunders, legal proceedings and diplomatic coups.

His death sparked reactions around the world, from the White House to the Kremlin, where Russian President Vladimir Putin described him as “a true friend.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE