Juarez City- A massive vaccination campaign for families of girls, boys and adolescents who attend Child Care Centers was carried out by the Comprehensive Family Development System of the Municipality of Juárez (DIF) through the Child Welfare Area and in conjunction with the Jurisdictional Vaccination Committee (COJUVA).

The aim was to complete the vaccination schedule while maintaining well-being and health, as well as preventing the presence of diseases.

The campaign took place at the DIF Park facilities, where families gathered from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. last Saturday.

The vaccines were given to newborns up to 9-year-old girls and boys, while mothers and fathers were able to receive the tetanus dose.

Some of the doses that were applied to infants were BCG for tuberculosis, Hepatitis B, Hexavalent, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough and Tetanus (DPT), Rotavirus, Pneumococcus, Measles, Rubella and Mumps (MMR).

The activity was carried out as part of the strategy of the Jurisdictional Vaccination Committee (COJUVA), of which the municipal DIF is a part.

Gilberto Gutiérrez, deputy director general of the municipal DIF, as well as Isabel López, head of the Child Welfare Department, were present at the event representing President Rubí Enríquez.

#put #picket #arm #minors