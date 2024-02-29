













The popular Free to Play of Level Infinite Tower of Fantasy revealed that his collaboration with Evangelion will arrive on March 12, 2024.

Fans of this MMORPG for PC and cell phones will be happy to be able to enjoy the experience of having the Evangelion anime within them. Tower of Fantasymaking a collaboration that has been brewing for several months a reality.

But how will this collaboration work? According to the information available, angels 4 and 10 arrive from the rift and break the peace in Vera. These enormous creatures are seen on the outskirts of Espejia and the three Evas arrive from another world and team up with the guardians to put up a strong fight against this threat.

Source: Level Infinite

Now, Espejia is not alone, they take on the task of reactivating an original mecha from the Illusory Tower that the players will use to face the invasion of the angels alongside the Evas.

As if that were not enough, Espejia re-equipped itself with all-terrain vehicles called Soul Connection. These are equipped with powerful anti-gravity motors that help them adapt to various terrains.

Source: Level Infinite

Players will also be able to play with Asuka Shikinami Langley who is a new simulacrum that comes with exclusive content, as well as the intelligent servant Pen Pen, who will follow you around to help you in combat situations.

Where to play Tower of Fantasy?

Surely this game has already caught your attention due to its collaboration with the Evangelion anime and you are wondering where you can play it.

Tower of Fantasy is available on iOS, Android devices and also in a PC version. It should be noted that this title is free and it is a game as a service that is supported by events and microtransactions.

