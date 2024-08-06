Mexico City.- The Association of Aviation Pilots (ASPA) requested the government of Claudia Sheinbaum to be open to creating a long-term aeronautical policy in Mexico.

“We hope they listen to us, we have the experience and the conviction to help the country continue to recover. The (airline) industry is developing very well,” said Jesús Ortiz Álvarez, the new General Secretary of the Association.

In the framework of the 66th anniversary of the commemorative assembly of the organization and after taking the oath as the new leader, Álvarez highlighted that among the elements that must be contemplated in the agenda of the next Government in aviation are those focused on operational safety, as well as the strengthening of the airport network.

He mentioned that aeronautical policy should monitor the Metropolitan Airport System and promote greater demand for flights in the different air terminals that comprise it.

He also considered it a priority for the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) to be given a larger budget and greater independence, so that the procedures carried out by pilots through it are more expeditious.

“We hope that in the next government we will have someone who understands civil aviation,” he stressed.

Ortiz Álvarez mentioned that since 2020, the economic stability of pilots has been severely affected, eroding their purchasing power by 25 percent (from 2020 to date).

He added that they have had meager salary increases compared to what they have grown in the industry.

“We cannot ignore our reality with agreements signed in the past that do not reflect the current working and economic conditions of the industry, much less the justice and equity that we deserve,” he said.

He said that ASPA will put on the negotiating table with Grupo Aeroméxico the pilots’ need for a salary increase once the agreement they reached with the airline during the pandemic, which ends in September, is concluded.