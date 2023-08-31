The late head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, assured that “everything is going well” in a video recorded days before the private plane in which he was traveling crashed, for which some of his supporters and Western politicians blame the Kremlin.

“For those who are debating whether or not I am alive, how things are going for me, (I will tell you that) it is the weekend, second half of August 2023, I am in Africa”he stated in a video broadcast today by Telegram channels related to Wagner in which he is seen sitting in a camouflage uniform in a military vehicle.

Prigozhin, 62, was secretly buried Tuesday in his hometown of St. Petersburg amid tight security.

“Therefore, to the fans to talk about my elimination, my intimate life, how much I have won or other things, I will tell them that everything is going well,” he added, raising his hand in greeting.

According to the channels that broadcast the video, it was recorded between August 19 and 20, but it was not published while Prigozhin was alive, who died on August 23 when the Embraer private plane in which he was traveling some 300 kilometers crashed. from Moscow.

Days before the accident, Wagner published another video in which Prigozhin reported that he was in Africa.

The head of the Russian paramilitary group returned to Russia the same day he died, as confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

So far there has been no progress in the investigation into the causes of the accident, which Putin described in his message of condolences as an “air disaster”.

This is the video that was known in the last hours.

Things. This morning, a video of Prigozhin in Africa circulating on Wagner’s Telegram channels saying that he is fine. The meta data indicates that it is prior to the accident suffered by his private plane heading to St. Petersburg from Moscow pic.twitter.com/Rvdf1HzgQA —Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) August 31, 2023

The version of a missile launched by mistake by Russian anti-aircraft batteries has not yet disappeared from social networks, although the authorities continue to favor an explosion on board, a technical failure or even a piloting error.

In Moscow, the existence of a Ukrainian or Western black hand does not seem to have materialized, given that the incident occurred not far from one of Putin’s main residences.

Of course, the Kremlin categorically rejects the accusations of some Wagner supporters, the opposition in exile and Western politicians that Putin is behind the incident.

EFE