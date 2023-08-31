The story between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will continue for another two years. After having declared on several occasions that only the details were missing for the signing of the contract, now it is officially all in black and white. In fact, on the eve of the Monza appointment, the German team confirmed that it had renewed the with both of its riders until the end of 2025, so the line-up of the Star in the next two seasons will once again be formed by the seven times world champion and by George Russell.

Hamilton will continue a historic relationship that guaranteed six drivers’ world championships and eight constructors’ championships. Since joining the Brackley-based squad, the Briton has taken 82 wins and 78 pole positions, making him the most statistically successful driver in Formula 1 history.

“We dream every day of being the best and have dedicated the last ten years to achieving this goal. Being the best is not something that happens overnight or in a short period of time, but it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it has been an honor to enter the history books with this incredible team,” said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“We have never been so hungry to win. We have learned from every success but also from every setback. We keep chasing our dreams, we keep fighting no matter the challenges and we will win again. I am grateful to the team who supported me both on and off the track. Our story is not over, we are determined to reach other goals together and we will not stop until we succeed”.

Next to him will be George Russell, who has extended until the end of the 2025 season a relationship that began way back in 2017, when the then 18-year-old joined the team’s program dedicated to young drivers. After completing three years at Williams, the Englishman was promoted to Mercedes in 2022, taking his first pole position in Hungary and his maiden win during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

“I have grown up with this team since joining the junior program in 2017. It’s my home and it’s great to extend our relationship until 2025. After stepping into Mercedes last year, I wanted to repay the trust that Toto and the rest of the team have placed in me. Getting my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable emotion. But above all, everyone in Brackley and Brixworth has been fantastic to work with. Their loyalty, vision and hard work are inspiring,” added Russell commenting on the renewal.

George Russell on the podium in Brazil after his first win Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“We’ve made tremendous strides over the past 18 months and are growing from strength to strength as a team. I’m excited to help continue to build on this momentum as we move forward into 2024 and 2025, focusing on getting back in front of everyone.”

Also satisfied was the Team Principal, Toto Wolff, who thus confirmed what he considers the strongest duo on the grid, flanking an established champion with a rider who is trying to demonstrate his talent: “Continuing with our current line-up is “It was a simple decision. We have the strongest pair on the grid and both riders play a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide us will be key to our future success.”

Although it took several weeks to get the signature, both Hamilton and Wolff have always considered the renewal a formality, underlining their desire to continue together from the outset: “Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the history of this sport It has always been a formality that we would continue to work together, and it is very inspiring for all of us to confirm this publicly.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“Over the years we have been together, he has grown to be a pillar and leader of our team. These leadership qualities are crucial when we return to the fight for the world championship. As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a pivotal role in setting out our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, which will be the foundation of our success for years to come,” added the Team Principal, underlining the role that English has also played in shaping a program to improve inclusiveness in sport.

Although 2023 has been full of ups and downs, also thanks to a period in which there was not the right feeling with the car, the team has chosen to trust his talent, aware that Russell still has room for improvement and the potential to establish himself more consistently: “George is one of the protagonists of his generation. He repaid the trust we showed in him when we promoted him to a race seat in 2022. His first pole position in Hungary and his first Grand Prix win Prize in São Paulo were the highlights of last season.As a driver, he combines impressive speed with the tenacity of a true fighter.”

“But he also has an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him continue to grow, develop and improve even further. He is a natural fit for the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the next few years,” explained Wolff.