Lebanon is sinking into the spiral of a failed state without offering reparation to the victims of the explosion that two years ago pulverized the port of Beirut and devastated almost half of the city, in one of the largest known non-nuclear detonations. “The Government takes refuge in impunity and blocks the judicial investigation,” the lawyer Tania Daou, who lost her husband while accompanying her to a medical consultation on the afternoon of August 4, 2020, cried out on Wednesday by videoconference from the Lebanese capital. The crystals projected by the expansive wave cut his throat.

”Lebanese justice has already been behind for more than two years in dealing with the claims of the victims and their families. It is necessary for international justice to intervene”, lamented this survivor of the tragedy in a digital appearance organized by Human Rights Watch (HRW). This NGO, along with Amnesty International and three other humanitarian organizations also appealed on Wednesday to the UN Human Rights Council to undertake an independent investigation “without delay”.

The explosion, which devastated the port of Beirut and surrounding neighborhoods with a balance of more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured, also caused 5,000 million euros in material damage. The remains of the port silos collapsed at the beginning of this week due to a fire, in another symbol of the negligence that plans on the catastrophe.

photo gallery

The open judicial inquiries in Lebanon have been at a standstill since 2021, when Judge Tarik Biktar summoned senior Administration officials to testify. The blockade imposed by political authorities, under cover of official immunity obtained through challenges, has so far prevented any public official from being investigated.

The explosion occurred in a store of ammonium nitrate, a substance used in fertilizers and explosives. The shock wave hit more than 75,000 houses and displaced 300,000 Beiruts from their homes. Its echo reached the island of Cyprus, about 200 kilometers away. The ammonium nitrate had been brought to the port of Beirut in 2013 aboard a Moldovan-flagged ship, which unloaded more than 2,700 tons. At the time of the huge deflagration, it is estimated that some 550 tons were stored, without until now knowing who the importer was and where the rest of the cargo ended up.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Zelensky calls the world to demonstrate against the Russian invasion in Ukraine subscribe

“No one has been charged and the internal investigation has stalled,” warns Aya Mazjub, HRW researcher in Beirut. “A coalition of human rights organizations and survivors of the explosion is now turning to the international community for justice,” he emphasized. France, which was the colonial metropolis of Lebanon, has not favored the path of an investigation by the Human Rights Council, Mazjub said during a debate via Zoom.

From Geneva, the European headquarters of the United Nations bodies, independent experts attached to the UN Human Rights Council They also called on Wednesday to apply international justice. “It is one of the greatest tragedies in recent history and yet the world has done nothing to find out its causes,” three official rapporteurs agreed in a statement quoted by France Presse. Human rights experts have been demanding for two years that the Government of Lebanon and the international community respond to the requests for justice and reparation from survivors and relatives of victims of the Beirut port explosion, which they attribute to “negligent governance”. and to widespread corruption.”

Hundreds of people took part this Thursday in three different marches to demand justice for the more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured in the explosion that occurred in Beirut two years ago today. IBRAHIM AMRO (AFP)

“I’m still breathing, but I’m dead inside,” admitted Mireille Jury, whose 15-year-old son died in the Beiruti disaster. “I have a right to know why I lost my son and who was responsible. Until now, Lebanon and the rest of the world have failed us”, she lamented, in the same letter presented to the international press by international and Lebanese NGOs. “It is vital that justice is delivered, not only for the victims, survivors and their families, but also for Lebanon, which cannot continue to stand on such flimsy foundations,” he added. Antonia Mulvey, director of the NGO Global Legal Action, in the same joint statement.

Pope Francis, who was forced to suspend a trip to Lebanon in June for health reasons (and due to the country’s instability), recalled this Wednesday from the Vatican that “the truth should never be hidden” in cases such as the explosion from Beirut. Lebanon continues to be the nation in the Middle East with the highest percentage of Christians, with 40% of its population ascribing to different rites of Christianity.

No stable government for three years

Without a stable government, the International Monetary Fund has already warned that it will not carry out the aid programs approved to rescue the Lebanese economy, plunged into bankruptcy for more than three years. At the head of the Executive, the Sunni billionaire Nayib Mikati, who already managed to form a Cabinet last September after months of chaos, is trying to consolidate himself. Mikati, who had served as prime minister in 2005 and from 2011 to 2014, embodies the power-sharing clientelistic model that has led to the ruin and misrule of the Levant-Mediterranean country. He is also one of the richest Lebanese, having sold his telecommunications company in 2005 for 4.65 billion euros.

Hezbollah, the powerful pro-Iranian militia party, and its Shia and Christian allies lost a majority in Lebanon’s Parliament in elections last May. The first elections held after the outbreak of the greatest political and economic crisis since the civil war that bled the country dry between 1975 and 1990, also reflected social discontent with the confessional power-sharing system established after the war.

In the months prior to the explosion, the social protests against a ruling class that only seeks to perpetuate the status quo They have already shaken the Lebanese streets on a scale unprecedented since the civil conflict. Two years after the explosion, Lebanon remains on the brink of becoming a failed state, with eight out of 10 citizens thrown below the severe poverty line and with the pound devalued by more than 90%.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.