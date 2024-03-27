Penelope and Ginevra, the two twins born to Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller, return home to a party that is an explosion of pink

Love blossomed during the program Friends between the teacher Veronica Peparini and the student Andreas Muller it paid off and two beautiful twins were born: Guinevere and Penelope. The father, happy to bring them home, organized a party helped by the event planner Marianna Gabrieli who had already worked on the girls' baby shower last February. The gender reveal organized a few days after the announcement of the pregnancy to Verissimo, it took place in the rehearsal room of the television program where the two met, electing it as a symbolic place of their union.

The love that blossomed on the dance steps saw them very united in this happy but difficult situation. Andreas says he is very happy to be dbecome a dad even at such a young age, because he loves his partner very much.

“Even though I'm 27, I'm very happy to be with a 52-year-old woman and to do this thing with her.

The two parents are over the moon and after all the difficulties they had to face during the pregnancy, they can finally enjoy the start of a new adventure. The mother Veronica she is in fact 52 years old and the pregnancy had some complications, which, fortunately, were resolved in the best possible way. Veronica has two other children born from her previous relationship Daniele and Olivia, aged 10 and 14. It won't be easy for her to start using bottles and diapers again!

The little ones and their mother are in excellent health and will need peace and tranquility to get to know each other and begin their journey together. To welcome them they found Andreas immersed in an all pink location, full of balloons, decorated biscuits and a thousand gifts.

Penelope and Ginevra are very lucky to have two parents who love and support them and we are sure that they will grow up strong and healthy in an environment full of love and music. They will certainly take their first steps dancing.

