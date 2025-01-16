The Competition proposal to be able to get a driving license in Spain without going to driving school

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has published a study on road training in which it examines methods of action related to the operation of driving schools and facilitating obtaining a driving license. One of its main conclusions is that road training services are subject to “very strict rules”, which, in some cases, “may not be necessary” and may be limiting access to a driving license to certain groups or the population. from rural areas, where the presence of driving schools is lower.

The BOE publishes the first oppositions for January 2025 with thousands of places available

In the document, Competition also proposes new action measures to adapt the sector to the needs of future drivers. Among the main novelties, the possibility of learning to drive accompanied by non-professional tutors, without having to sign up for a driving school, following the model of other countries.

This measure would seek to encourage citizens, especially those in less populated and less accessible areas, to have access to obtaining a driving license. “Many of those who go to driving schools to learn to drive are also young, who need the license for their personal and professional lives and who, in general, have below-average income,” explains the CNMC.

Specifically, the CNMC has examined the training offered in driving schools to obtain driving licenses and special permits such as those for trucks and buses -CAP- or those for dangerous goods -ADR- and for the recovery of points. Thus, based on the information collected during the study and comparing it with the types of teaching and methods of other countries, Competition proposes a series of recommendations that would imply important changes:

Learn to drive accompanied by a non-professional tutor

The first proposal carried out by Competition proposes to “make learning to drive more flexible”. Thus, the CNMC proposes that students can learn to drive accompanied by non-professional tutors, for example, a family member. This practice is already being used in several countries today, such as Germany, where it was implemented in 2006, or the United States, where it has been operating for more than 20 years.

“A difference between many countries and Spain is that they allow learning to drive accompanied by a non-professional tutor (such as a close relative and in the family car). That is, it is not mandatory to receive all training at a driving school,” explains the CNMC.

Likewise, the entity invites “to facilitate more training alternatives, including digital and online methods”, thanks to which students will be able to have several alternative learning methods.

Reduce barriers to the activity of driving schools

On the other hand, the Commission also seeks to limit the conditions for driving schools with its second measure, “reduce the barriers to the activity of driving schools” such as the obligation to own a vehicle and physical premises. On the other hand, the CNMC also advises “facilitating the provision of various types of training in the same center.”

Facilitate access to road training professions

Thirdly, the study proposes to “facilitate access to road training professions”, that is, simplify the requirements to be a driving school director or teacher. In this way, it is recommended to take actions such as eliminating the certificates to be the director of a driving school, simplifying the opportunities for a teacher to provide various types of training or facilitating the training of teachers in the sector.

Continue to improve examination capacity management

Likewise, the entity proposes “to continue improving the management of exam capacity by increasing the transparency of the system, reinforcing its balance and giving more decision-making power to students.” In this way, the possibility of assigning the exams to students instead of to driving schools is also raised.

Promote transparency and competitive balance

Finally, the CNMC proposes to “promote transparency and competitive balance.” To this end, the aim is to provide students with more complete information such as that related to the passing rate or to allow them to carry out the procedures directly with traffic themselves.

Furthermore, for this measure to be effective, the entity proposes to “guarantee adequate access to practice and examination grounds and facilitate the direct use of the DGT file management tool.”

Barriers facing the sector

The CNMC argues that it is a sector made up of small companies and highly regulated, since only authorized driving schools can teach driving and they need to obtain licenses for each type of training. So the process of obtaining a license is too complex.

Thus, Competition considers that the lack of transparency and the overflow in the capacities of driving schools – among others – can lead to harm to students, complicating their learning. Therefore, the study proposes the measures as a way to “strengthen the functioning of the sector.”

As indicated by the agency, the implementation of these measures could mainly mean “a greater offer of training services for drivers, as well as greater ease in acquiring driving experience prior to obtaining the definitive permit.”

In addition, they could also help to have “lower costs for the companies that carry out the activity”, “greater transparency in the markets” and “more flexibility and incentives so that training centers can innovate and offer quality training” .