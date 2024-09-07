Bacteria | Legionella bacteria in the Kirkkonummi swimming hall – “No danger”

Bacteria|The bacterium was detected in connection with the usual sampling, in the background there were no sick swimmers.

Kirkkonummen Legionella bacteria have been found in the water in the swimming pool’s showers. The discovery was made last Tuesday in connection with a routine water quality control sample. Information about the discovery is given in the bulletins displayed in the premises of the hall.

The bacteria discovery was therefore not made on the basis of illness, and the hall has been open as usual. Mari Nevas Environmental health in the Espoo region says that swimmers have not been in danger.

“Water purification has started immediately on Tuesday evening. The situation has been taken under control right away,” Nevas said on Saturday evening.

Legionella bacteria are known pathogens in water systems. They cause illnesses, especially when they enter the respiratory tract with aerosols formed from water.

The bacterium dies when the water temperature is raised. This has been done in the Kirkkonummi swimming hall. Although the results of the other samples have not been completed yet, according to Mari Nevas, the risk of getting sick is small.

“Regarding Legionella findings, there are no uniform national guidelines for closing facilities. We use a case-by-case risk assessment.”

Starting from the beginning of 2023, Legionella has been studied more systematically in water systems, which is why more observations are now being made of the bacteria in question.

“There is no illness in the background, but the bacterium was detected in connection with a routine procedure.”

Legionella bacteria forms in water systems quite commonly, especially if the water stands in the systems for a long time without running, says Nevas. If the bacteria is not removed by heating the water, the control is started by chlorination.

The risk of getting sick is greatest in the elderly, smokers and people with a deficiency in the immune system. According to Nevas, no bacteria have been found in the swimming water of the Kirkkonummi swimming pool.