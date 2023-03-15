Gustavo de Hoyos seeks the presidency; he plans to consider the death penalty

After the expedient of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (coparmex), Gustavo de Hoyos, will publish a video where he announces his political proposal in search of the presidency for 2024, received a barrage of criticism on social media.

The businessman launched “four drastic proposals”, including the death penalty in search of combating crime.

He also spoke positively of the actions of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, accused of violating human rights for the way in which he imprisoned the gangs.

“Do you really think, Gustavo, that a proposal based on punitivism and the violation of rights is a democratic alternative? They lack imagination and social conscience to present themselves as an opposition,” one of the Twitter users reproached him.

“Up with the businessmen who profited from the pandemic, who have taken advantage of inflation to raise prices even more and who represent a privileged minority in the country that benefits from inequality. How not to trust you, wow,” ironized another.

Some even compared him with other ex-candidates such as José Antonio Meade or Ricardo Anaya, telling him that he is “out of reality”, something that will make him be forgotten.

Among her proposals, De Hoyos said she felt “even the mother of politicians” as always, something that does not fit with her past, since she has previously been seen at events with members of the PAN, PRI and PRD.

Others criticized the businessman for saying that it is time for “one of us” to come to power, accusing him that he is not an ordinary citizen, as he is part of the Mexican elite.