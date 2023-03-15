A diplomatic row has erupted between Ecuador and Argentina after the flight of a convicted Ecuadorian former minister to Venezuela. She hid in the Argentine embassy in Ecuador for more than two years.

Maria de los Angeles Duarte Pesantes knocked on Tuesday at the Argentine embassy in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Argentine authorities said. It is not clear how the Ecuadorian former minister of Transport and Public Works ended up there.

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said Duarte Pesantes “escaped” from the embassy in Quito “without the staff knowing.”

The ex-minister has been living in the Argentine embassy in Quito with her son since she was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption in 2020. Argentina granted her asylum. In December, Ecuador refused to give her a safe conduct to go to Argentina.

The fact that Duarte Pesantes has now ended up abroad has caused a diplomatic row between Ecuador and Argentina. Ecuador has declared Argentina's ambassador to Quito, Gabriel Fuks, 'persona non grata' and recalled its own ambassador Xavier Monge from Buenos Aires.

Duarte Pesantes was a minister under the Socialist ex-President Rafael Correa. He was also convicted of corruption. He currently lives as an exile in Belgium. The former administrators say they are victims of politically motivated persecution.