This is the very sad story of a dog abandoned in a river in a closed cage. Whoever left him there sentenced him to death, search. Alone he would never have saved himself. Fortunately, someone intervened to help him and his story is a happy ending. Today the sweet puppy has a forever home, a loving family that takes care of him.

Earlier this month, animal control authorities in Jackson County, United States of America, received a call that set them in motion right away. This person had seen a dog locked in one cage black metal stranded in a nearby river.

Rescuers immediately ran to the place indicated by this kind-hearted person. And here they found a poor pit bull puppy locked up in a cage. They saved him just in time. And they took him to the Jackson County Animal Shelter to receive all the necessary care.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter told the story of the rescued puppy. It must have had approx 5-6 months and he was lucky to have been rescued just in time, before the rains that hit the area caused the river to swell and certainly his death.

The volunteers called the dog VanBuren. Veterinarians have already examined him and found a broken foreleg and several abrasions. VanBuren, however, is a cheerful, loving, affectionate dog, which soon made itself known.

Dog abandoned in the river in a cage finds its forever home

Thankfully VanBuren has already found his forever home. One is a family fallen in love of him at first sight. The shelter continues to guarantee the necessary medical assistance, but now she already lives in his new home.

Many shared his story moved by what had happened to him.