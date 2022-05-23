Yesterday the crosses of the great final of Mexican soccer were defined, which will be played between Atlas Y Pachucawho accounted for two wide favorites for the title as they were tigers Y America.
In the first semifinal game, the Foxes received the university students on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, defeating them by a 3-0 win; It seemed that everything was defined, however, for the second leg the genius of André-Pierre Gignac appeared and they turned the score around 4-1, however, in the end, the red and blacks managed to get back on top with a goal from the spot Aldo Rocha’s penalty kick, leaving the Tigres out.
It should be noted that despite the goals scored and even if Tigres had reached the final, everything would be resolved from ‘the table’, since coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera used an improper line-up by having 9 foreign soccer players on the field, for what the FMF expressed about it and gave the victory to the Atlas 2-0.
In the other meeting, the general leader of the competition, the Tuzos from Pachucameasured forces before the Eagles of America. In the first leg, the azulcremas went up on the scoreboard with a goal by Diego Valdés, and at 81′, a penalty by Jorge Sánchez caused the equalizer by Nicolás Ibáñez, leaving the game 1-1 and everything for the lap.
Already in the game at La Bella Airosa, Pachuca dominated the 90 minutes and knew how to take advantage of everything that came his way to win by a 3-0 win, leaving the aggregate 4-1.
This is how the great final of Mexican soccer will be between the Tuzos from Pachuca and the Atlas Foxes. The first leg will be on Thursday, May 26, while the second leg will be on Sunday, May 29 at the Hidalgo Stadium, where the winner of the competition will be announced. Who gets the title?
