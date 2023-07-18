5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Cihuatlán, Jalisco at dawn

It was the afternoon of Monday, July 17, that a unit of the Municipal Police Station found the human remains in a property located calle Arboleda, next to a stone mine.

The 10 black bags were tied with transparent tape, as documented by Notisistema. So far the State Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed the finding, so it is unofficial information.

At first glance, the officers confirmed that the bags contained found a human torso and limbs but at the scene it was impossible to determine how many victims were inside the bags.

It will be the Forensic Medical Service that determines how many victims were inside, the remains were taken to their facilities.

