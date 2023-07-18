













The exposed example of Ultimate Team was very clear, first we had a player with a base rating of 69. The joke is that this player has 2 levels and the highest one takes him up to 85. How do I get him to that figure within EA Sports FC 24?

When you start the evolution of the footballer, the game starts to follow the progress of the footballer with actions that will be necessary to complete the evolution. Overcome challenges and you can take a silver footballer to the next level and with a better number.

This exercise, according to the above, can last a long time, it is not something so automatic and until a new season you could evolve the player to his maximum level, jumping from a previous rating of 77 to 85, with many improved statistics.

Finally, the final tera is about making the footballer you use in Ultimate Team yours and taking him to numbers that you didn’t know he could reach by performing all kinds of actions.

You will also have some cosmetics so that this footballer can differentiate himself from others.

What you should know about the new Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24: Ultimate Team with professional players

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that the soccer players will also have a privileged space within Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24. It’s all thanks to the constant growth of women’s football both in leagues around the world and in its different media aspects.

In this version of Ultimate Team for EA Sports FC 24 you will see different leagues and national teams as integrated as in the men’s version. All the basic features you already know are going to be there, so you won’t feel like it’s a limited or half-baked option.

At the moment there will be footballers from the Womens Super League, UEFA Womens Champions League, Liga F, D1 Arkema, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and NWSL. There are 6 competitions, 74 teams and more than 1600 professional players.

But the Ultimate Team experience does not stop there, there is also a lot of room for the part of having men and women in a team and with the chemistry of footballers who compare clubs.

These settings will make fans spend a lot of time in this mode, especially when trying to evolve their favorite footballers.

Ultimate Team and Play Styles

Play Styles will make the game much more engaging as it completely affects the Ultimate Team gaming experience within EA Sports FC 24. Now, the play styles will not remain in their simplest presentation, they will also be in their plus version.

Thanks to this section, there will be much more customizable versions of players that will make the gaming experience much more entertaining. This is because with different playstyles you add a new variable to what can be done through Ultimate Team. You will no longer look at the chemistry or the statistics of each footballer, also if he can be a header or, failing that, an experienced defender.

On the other hand, the new user interface within Ultimate Team – and the game in general – helps you get into this game mode much faster. It will depend on you in which of all the sections you are going to spend it, because there will always be something to do when enjoying this way, which is becoming more robust every day.

