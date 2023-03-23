Mexicali, Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of lower california managed to get a judge to initiate criminal proceedings against a volleyball coachfor the probable crime of pederasty.

At the hearing, the Public Ministry agent presented the arguments and evidence obtained from the investigation to determine the probable participation of Óscar “N”, alias “El Pancho” and/or “El Pelón”in the offense mentioned, is indicated in a bulletin.

According to the investigation folder in charge of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Against Women for Gender Reasonsthe fact that the aforementioned coach is accused of occurred on the night of September 17, 2022, inside a hotel in the capital of lower california.

It is detailed that Óscar “N” called the offended party (a minor) for him to go to his room, and since he was his coach, the minor attended to the indication.

Upon arrival, the defendant was effusive and demanded that he hug him, to which the minor refused and tried to leave the room, but "taking advantage of his superiority over the victim as his coach, he pulled his arm, then hugged him by force and kissed him on the neck," he detailed.

During the hearing, due to the nature of the offence, the State Attorney General’s Office He asked the judge for justified preventive detention for Óscar “N”, due to the risk that the defendant represents for society, due to the work activity he performs, the scope and disposition he has with minors under his supervision and authority.

It is an “imminent risk that he commits an act of the same or similar nature against another minor,” it was added.

As additional arguments, it was said that the detainee does not have roots in Mexicali, where he must be tried (because he is originally from Tijuana), and it is easy for him to leave the State or even the Country, due to the activity he performs.