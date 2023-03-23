The Colombian League begins to catch up after having to postpone several games due to the South American Sub-20 soccer tournament in Bogotá and Cali.

This Wednesday, two of the matches that were pending were played on the same stage at the El Campín stadium. Santa Fe and Millonarios were local on the same day after 32 years.

The last time that the two traditional teams from the capital performed on the same day in El Campín was on April 21, 1989: Santa Fe lost 0-1 against Cúcuta Deportivo and Millonarios drew 0-0 against Unión Magdalena.

Santa Fe sinks Deportivo Cali even more

Early in the morning, Santa Fe maintained its good run of results and clearly beat Cali 3-0, in a game postponed to Wednesday morning due to the downpour that flooded the field on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Hugo Rodallega, the first this year since his return to Colombian football (24′ and 71′, from a penalty), and one more from Neyder Moreno (94′, from a penalty) settled the game for the locals.

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal. See also Santa Fe let the victory slip away at Pascual: 2-2 against America Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Cali, on the contrary, sank to last place in the League with 7 points in 9 games and today is 9 points behind the relegation, with respect to Alianza Petrolera.

“We keep going. Ask the managers about continuity: the day I decide I’m leaving because I want to, I’ve told the president (of the team), not to worry about me,” said Jorge Luis Pinto, the Cali coach, giving a battle voice.

Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / Archive EL TIEMPO

Unofficially, he made sure that the result of next Sunday’s classic against America will be final for him. In the same way, it was said that the players have not received their salary for two and a half months.

Millionaires is still near the top, with two pending games

For their part, Millonarios, with a more than mixed roster due to casualties and calls to the National Team, beat Deportivo Pasto 2-0, in a game in which they did not play entirely well, but knew how to solve.

The blues, who reached fifth place in the table, with 14 points, found the advantage with a shot from Israel Alba, in the 58th minute, after a rebound from goalkeeper Diego Martínez. Fernando Uribe increased in the third minute of replacement.

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millonarios still has two games pending: on March 29 they will visit Deportes Tolima, in the game that was suspended due to the assault on Daniel Cataño. And the game against Alianza Petrolera, for the third date, has not yet been scheduled.

This Thursday, two other games that were postponed will be played: La Equidad vs. Boyacá Chicó (6 pm) and America vs. Junior (8:10 p.m.). The first will be seen by the two Win Sports signals and the second, only by Win +.

