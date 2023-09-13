Speech by lawyer Cesar Bittencourt comes after deputy Arthur Maia said he will schedule a new hearing in the coming days

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s lawyer, Cesar Bittencourt, told the Power360 that a new summons by the former aide-de-camp of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to testify to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January would be “pure waste of time”. This Tuesday (September 12), the president of the collegiate, the deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), stated that he will schedule a new hearing in the coming days. “The call has already been approved and I can assure you that Mauro Cid will have his testimony scheduled by the CPMI presidency”, he said. According to Bittencourt, however, if this is confirmed, Cid will remain silent. “We are radically opposed […] We will take action before then”he stated.