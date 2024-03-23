March 23, 1974

Bogota Colombia. He Spanish Catholic priest, Domingo Laínvisible head of the National Liberation Army, was killed by army troopsfour years after having entered the warfare. Laín, 34, died on February 20 during an encounter with troops from an army brigade. His death could be confirmed today, after an investigation by the secret bodies to determine exactly the identity of Laín's body. The priest stood out for his leftist ideas and died along with the guerrilla Bertulio Cerna, in a combat near Antioquia. The guerrilla group was led by the top leader of the ELN, Favio Vázquez, who months ago had lost his brothers Manuel and Antonio, also militants of the seditious group, in the worst blow received since the movement was founded in 1965. The Vázquez brothers died along with more than 40 guerrillas in what the army called “Operation Añori”, which annihilated a significant fraction of the ELN. Laín's death constitutes the second casualty of a Catholic priest who was a guerrilla militant, after the death of priest Camilo Torres, on February 17, 1966. Months after he arrived in Colombia in August 1967, Laín signed the document of constitution of the “golconda” group, made up of leftist Catholic priests.

WORKS FOR ONE HUNDRED MILLION IN AHOME. The Ahome city council has social works in the process of construction worth more than one hundred million pesos; some are just beginning and in others the work is well advanced. Supervision and control is in charge of architect Fabio Gámez, head of the Public Works department. In reporting the above, the official said that according to the projects, all of the works will be completely completed before the end of the current municipal administration.

ANNIVERSARY OF ANA L. CASTELLANOS. Don Alfonso Castellanos and his gracious wife, Carmen de Castellanos, were hosts of the splendid party that they offered in honor of his heir Ana Ligia to commemorate his birthday. Friends of Ana Ligia and her co-workers showed up at her birthday party's house to congratulate her on her birthday, to whom they gave nice presents for which she was infinitely grateful. Paty Amarillas, Elia Gámez, Elsa Beltrán, Silvia Yeomans and many more attended.

March 23, 1999

RATIONED WATER. The ravages of the drought are being felt in various parts of Sinaloa and given the magnitude of the problem, it is necessary to take measures to avoid damage beyond what can be achieved with a good prevention strategy. The cutting of planting programs for thousands of hectares has left hundreds of producer families without income opportunities until the year 2000, if the situation improves. It is not only an effect in the countryside, but the drought threatens to wreak havoc on hundreds of communities.

BALLOON GOES AROUND THE WORLD. Geneva. A Swiss doctor and a British pilot crossed the vast African desert, becoming the first to circumnavigate the world in a hot air balloon. “I am with the angels and completely happy,” said Dr. Bernard Piccard via satellite, after conquering with the British Brian Jones, one of the most monumental challenges of world aviation. Jones guided the silver balloon through fast winds over North Africa and will land in Egypt at dawn tomorrow, after a 19-day journey.

