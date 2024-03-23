Easter | In an apartment building in Helsinki, a creative way was invented to get people to the right door

The people of Helsinki have come up with creative ways to make sure that revelers are welcome on Palm Sunday. However, the researcher does not recommend going to the doors of complete strangers.

On Sunday the coming Palm Sunday gets the little witches going again with decorated willow branches.

Although a large number of adults look forward to small surprises, not everyone is necessarily as enthusiastic about ringing the doorbell.

The challenge has been creatively solved, for example, in a housing association located in Helsinki's Postipuisto, whose notice board had a bag of colorful feathers and stickers that had appeared on the notice board since the beginning of the week.

There was also a note that asked to mark one's own door if the friars are welcome on Sunday.

Stickers and feathers were affixed to the notice board of the apartment building in Postipuisto, which can be used to invite the vigilantes to visit on Sunday. See also column | In art, the old can be new

Annuals archive researcher of the Finnish Literature Society, specializing in parties Juha Nirkko considers the sign left for the vigilantes to be a good idea.

“A more positive idea than putting up prohibition signs,” says Nirkko.

According to him, an invitation to the vigilance saves both parties time and nerves.

“It's sad in both ways if the resident doesn't want refreshments or doesn't have anything to give.”

According to him, the Facebook or Whatsapp group of the housing company or residential area is also a good place to welcome the newbies. In this way, safe and positive conditions are usually obtained for the vipers.

Nirkko does not recommend going to the doors of complete strangers.

“There are emotional and maybe even worse risks associated with it.”

Nirkon according to the survey, the popularity of virpoining has not increased in recent years at least, but there is no dramatic decline to be seen either.

Differences in popularity emphasize locality. One residential area may have a long tradition of vigils and another may not have any.

The modern form of virpoining is a combination of Christian and secular tradition, where eastern and western influences are visible, Nirkko says.

In Karelia, a tradition known mostly to the Orthodox but also to the Lutherans of Karelia, going to virpo was a blessing and people went to virpo in holy clothes. The salary was applied for only a week after leaving.

The witch costume, on the other hand, comes from the western tradition of yarn Saturdays, where children dressed as witches went from door to door with pots of coffee.

Karelia After the war, the evacuees brought their tradition more widely to Finland, and over the years, the vivirpo tradition we know has emerged from different currents.

“Nowadays, witchcraft is becoming a common children's culture, where you dress up as a witch and say a certain rhyme. The culture is pretty much the same everywhere in Finland,” says Nirkko.

The corona pandemic posed a challenge to the vibrancy and at the same time developed the tradition one step further.

“During the Corona period, there was remote roaming, telephone roaming and yard roaming. Tradition searched for new forms, which partly remained alternatives, even though they are no longer primary.”

The cycle of the year with celebrations, according to Nirko, it is still an important rhythm maker of our perception of time.

Easter tells about the beginning of spring.

“In my opinion, it's a breath of spring, a bit like Kevätpörriäinen magazine. It makes people happy and brings a good mood.”