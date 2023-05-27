The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a pregnant woman and her three-year-old son in Las Gabias (Granada) as a possible homicide. The agents of the armed institute have verified the existence of evident signs of violence in the bodies of the unfortunate victims. The investigations continue with complete secrecy and, for the moment, it has not been revealed if there are suspects or detainees.

It was the Firefighters of Granada who found the bodies in their home on Arache street, a town that is shocked by the dramatic events.

The alarms went off when a man, who identified himself as the deceased’s partner, notified 112 of the Balearic Islands that a robbery was taking place at his home in the municipality of the Metropolitan Area of ​​the capital. That happened after nine in the morning of this May 27. The circumstance occurs that, apparently, her husband was working at that time outside the province due to his status as a pilot in an airline.

The insular 112 transferred the call to their counterparts in Andalusia and, immediately, a device was put into operation that included the security forces and the fire brigade of the capital, who, a few minutes later, arrived at the scene of the events to open the door of the property. It was then that they found the bodies of the victims. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation of the dramatic event. Agents of the Benemérita Judicial Police are in Las Gabias collecting evidence to advance their investigations and try to find clues that lead them to the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime.

Inside the house there was smoke and a burned mattress, as this newspaper has learned. In fact, there are witnesses who claimed to have seen a small fire in the house in question. This fact could support the hypothesis that the aggressor or aggressors wanted to set fire to the chalet to cover their tracks.

As the neighbors have pointed out to this newsroom, the husband of the deceased works as a pilot and was out of the province. He immediately returned to Granada after learning of the discovery of the two bodies of his wife and the child, whose removal has already taken place.

As the news advanced by IDEAL has been transcending, Las Gabias has been plunged into consternation, concern and indignation.