Borussia Dortmund drew and lost the championship on goal difference.

Football The last round of the German Bundesliga turned out to be quite dramatic. Bayern Munich is the champion for the 11th time in a row, but it wasn’t decided until the very last moments. In addition, the championship only came to Borussia Dortmund thanks to goal difference.

Dortmund would have secured the championship by beating Mainz in their home match, for whom the match had no meaning. However, Mainz took a 2–0 lead in the first half and Dortmund Sébastien Haller missed the penalty kick.

In the second half, Dortmund pressed on, but the equalizer came only in the last moments of the extra time given by the referee.

It happened elsewhere: since Dortmund couldn’t win, Bayern would be champions by winning their own match. Bayern led their away match against FC Köln for a long time 1–0 by Kingsley Coman on the finish line. However, Köln equalized with a penalty kick – in the 80th minute. This result would have made Dortmund champions for the first time since spring 2012.

However, Bayern did not give up. The winning goal came in the 89th minute Jamal Musialan through the agency of.

During the season, Dortmund reached the top of the Bundesliga no less than five times, and each time the team lost the lead in the next round.

The other two Champions League spots went to RB Leipzig and Union Berlin.

Lukas Hradecky The end of the season was sad for Leverkusen. There was a loss to AS Roma in the semifinals of the Europa League and now a 0–3 loss to Bochum in the final round.

Leverkusen finished sixth. This means that Leverkusen will play either in the Europa League or in the European Conference League qualifiers next season. This will be decided in the German Cup final. In it, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt meet next Saturday.

If Leipzig wins, Leverkusen will qualify for the Europa League as Leipzig have already secured their place in the Champions League. Frankfurt, on the other hand, did not qualify for the Euro matches based on the league ranking, so a cup win would take the team to the Europa League and leave Leverkusen in the conference league qualifiers.

Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin were relegated from the Bundesliga. Stuttgart qualifies for the 2nd Bundesliga with the third.