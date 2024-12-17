They investigate a businessman in Valladolid for making irregular migrants work 10 hours a day without breaks and without paying them

National Police agents have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against workers’ rights. As a result of information received and the complaint filed by one of the victims, last November an investigation called “Operation Pampinoplas” began, in which a businessman was identified, dedicated to the exploitation of agricultural properties for third parties, providing labor for agricultural work.

Various operational investigation efforts were carried out that confirmed the existence of at least three workers in a situation of need and vulnerability who had been exploited at work by the detained businessman, according to the Government Subdelegation in Valladolid.

In relation to the abusive working conditions imposed on the victims and which could be considered labor exploitation, they consisted of days of more than 10 hours a day from Monday to Sunday, without the right to rest or days off. Forced to work even if they are sick, in the absence of an employment contract and registration with Social Security, working for a salary of 7 euros per hour that they do not receive.

This agricultural businessman also relied on foreign workers in an irregular administrative situation as labor, whom he deceived with false promises of a long-term work contract that would allow them to regularize their situation in Spain and which he never formalized.

It should be noted that the exploited workers are foreign citizens in a situation of need and vulnerability, some of them in an administrative situation that makes it impossible for them to access the labor market, who also have dependent family members who are economically dependent on them, and for all of this they are forced to to accept the abusive and disproportionate working conditions imposed on them.

This businessman was already arrested in 2023 as a result of an inspection carried out in the town of La Seca (Valladolid), the detainee being located and identified when he was acting as Administrator of another Company dedicated to the same activity of providing services. agricultural, for providing simultaneous employment to a plurality of workers without registering in the Social Security system.

The arrested businessman was fully aware of the personal situation of his “workers”, and in this he found a very profitable business in their employment, since this way he had extremely cheap labor available and without replicas, increasing his profit exponentially, since that generated an obvious economic benefit, because it also did not comply with the obligations that would entail the registration of workers in Social Security with the corresponding payments, the social insurance of the workers, and it did not pay the salary earned by its workers.

The detainee was released once the police report was transferred to the judicial authority. The National Police has the telephone line 900 10 50 90 and the email address [email protected] to facilitate citizen collaboration and reporting, anonymous and confidentiality of this type of crimes