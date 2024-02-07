Welt: Sweden will make a decision in the coming days on the Nord Stream bombing case

The Swedish prosecutor's office has announced its intention to make a decision in the near future in the case of undermining the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines. This is reported by Die Welt.

According to prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is leading the investigation into the sabotage, the verdict will be rendered in the next few days. He did not name the exact date, but clarified that the decision will concern only those conclusions that the Swedish side came to during its investigation.

Earlier, the Swedish prosecutor's office said that during the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream, it was unable to identify the suspects and therefore closed the case. It is noted that the investigation only established the fact that Swedish citizens were not involved in this sabotage. Stockholm will transfer all materials on this case to Germany, which is still continuing the investigation.