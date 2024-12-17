As is usual in Wyoming’s opening monologue in The Intermediatethe presenter began by providing some curious facts before addressing the topic of the day.

“In Spain there are more than 14 million singles. Surely many people who do not have a partner think that they do not have a good eye for choosing one,” he commented.

“According to psychologists, this is due to an unconscious tendency to repeat the same pattern that causes some end up encountering, over and over again, the same toxic relationship“said the Madrid native.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’. ATRESMEDIA

Then, Wyoming linked it to the topic it wanted to address, the election of Rafael Louzán as the new president of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation).

“Louzán was convicted of fraud and prevaricationand waiting for the Supreme Court to disqualify him from holding public office for the next seven years. We don’t know if he has an average level of English, but he does have a C1 in corruption,” said the presenter.





“This toxic relationship between the Federation and its president goes back a long way”he commented, remembering that Louzán was replacing Pedro Rocha, who was disqualified for various irregularities.

In turn, Rocha replaced Luis Rubialeswho had to resign due to the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso and who, in addition, is being investigated within the framework of another corruption plot.

Rubiales, for his part, replaced Ángel María Villarwho “attended more corruption trials than at the end of the Euro Cup,” commented the host of the La Sexta program.





“The Royal Spanish Football Federation repeats the same pattern when electing its president, It seems that you look for them in the courts instead of in Infojobs“Wyoming ironically.

The Madrid native asked himself: “Was there really no other person more suitable for the position? And even more so when we are about to start organizing a World Cup with Portugal and Morocco.”

“Someone convicted of fraud and prevarication cannot be the best representative of the beautiful sport in Spain… at most, of the king emeritus,” he concluded.