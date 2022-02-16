Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The 4th Professional Exhibition intern of the Mazatlan High School of the Autonomous University of Sinaloawith a wide response from the students, mostly from third grade, with the aim that young people learn more about the most important decision at this stage of their lives.

The Master of Science, Johann Abitia Collazo director of this campus, shared that this sample is a reinforcement prior to pre-registration in order for students to follow the path of information.

“At this stage of their lives they are discovering their talents, abilities, and it is very important that they find out what the educational offer is. In this case, we have the participation of the Faculties of the UAS; And they come to show what their careers and programs are, and the students will be able to ask all their questions”.

Abitia Collazo expressed that the educational counselors are an important axis in the decision-making of the students, therefore, they support them to focus on certain areas that are suggestions made by the young people themselves.

“Students come to visit for three years and our job is to do our best so that they arrive and leave with the best academic preparation, but above all, that they go down the path that they decide is the most appropriate for them,” he added.

In the formal act, which was held in the auditorium of the Academic Unit, the teacher María Teresa Martínez was present, representing the teacher Héctor Velarde Quintero, director of the Regional High School of the Southern Regional Unit, who issued a message prior to the inauguration emphasizing that vocation is the engine and inexhaustible source of energy that moves human beings; coupled with an anecdote linked to the same theme.

In the opinion of Diego Cuéllar Aramburo, a third-year student, this sample is very much in line with their needs, especially in the orientation for the career they are going to choose. “It is very good for me that the UAS provides this support to young people and invests in various studies and academic prospects that favor us so that we can grow.”

The esplanade of the campus was covered with hubbub of young people who toured the various modules that offered the careers that exist in this region generating a playful and informative interaction. Currently the school enrollment of 1400 students divided into 2 shifts, highlighting that 400 students belong to the third year.