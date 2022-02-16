An immense joy for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington – Whiteley: the couple has just welcomed their second daughter into their home

An incalculable joy for one of the most glamorous and beloved couples in the entire American and world star system. Jason Statham and his wife, the beautiful model and actress Rosie Huntington – Whiteley, in fact, a few days ago became parents for their second time. The baby, named Isabella James, was born on February 2nd.

It is not so usual that the two publish moments of their private on social media, but in this case it can be said that they made an exception. As well as when, last August, they announced to the world the discovery of the stork coming.

“Taaa Dahhh! Second Round !!!“, Wrote Rosie Huntington – Whiteley accompanying a series of photographs published on her Instagram profile. Among the many shots that highlighted her always fashionable looks, there was one that highlighted something else: a beautiful tummy.

Immediately the post was flooded with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments, of friends, relatives and simple fans, all united in congratulating for the happy event. Among the many comments there were also those of Chiara Ferragni, Nina Dobrev and many other personalities from the entertainment world.

Today, nine months later, the long-awaited day has finally arrived. The vip couple, a few days late, has announced that that long-awaited creature has finally come into the world.

In the photo published by the model you can see a cradle, from which a little hand appears. The little hand Isabella James Statham, born February 2.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington – Whiteley

Credit: Rosie HW – Instagram

Jason Statham certainly doesn’t need big introductions. He is one of the best known and most appreciated actors of Hollywood and the world. She, on the other hand, in addition to some interpretations in high-level films, follows what is her primary profession, that of model.

His roles in Michael Bay’s “Transformers 3” and “Mad Max – Fury Road,” directed by director George Miller, are celebrated. But even more famous are the appearances of him on the covers of fashion magazines most important in the world and his being the main face of the designer Burberry.

Credit: Rosie HW – Instagram

The two were met in 2010 and already in 2017 they had crowned their love with the birth of their first child, the little one Jack Oscarwhich is now about to turn 5.