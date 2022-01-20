They got rid of him, leaving him in serious condition in the countryside of Palermo. Today Nanetto is looking for his forever home

The story of Dwarf comes from Palermo. The poor 5-year-old dog, like Jack Rassel, was found by a passer-by abandoned in the countryside in serious condition.

He had the mange all over his body, now almost completely hairless, he was weak and undernourished and had the leishmaniasis.

There is no certainty about Nanetto’s past or what he was forced to suffer, but it is thought that it could have been abandoned by a hunter. A hunter who may have got rid of him because he is ill or because he is no longer useful for his purpose, hunting.

Thanks to the intervention of that passer-by with a big heart, who was unable to remain indifferent to his excruciating situation, the dog arrived in the hands of the volunteers of the association Happy in Coda Onlus of Torre Colonna- Sperone (province of Palermo).

The volunteers immediately took care of him and took him to the vet for an evaluation of his health conditions. Fortunately, Nanetto today he has recovered and is fine. He lives in a foster home located in Palermo. He will soon find his forever home.

Another association came to the rescue of the volunteers, the Dogs & Cats Emergency of Turin. The boys have made it known that with the collaboration, Nanetto will arrive in every part of the country with one relay race.

Nanetto is looking for a house

The president of the association, Graziella Porro, explained that the puppy still suffers from leishmaniasis and any family who decides to open the doors of their heart to him must be aware of the care he will need for the rest of his life. The disease, however, can be kept under control.

For the rest he is a sweet, docile dog that gets along well with everyone, from dogs to cats to children. Of course, if someone had asked for help first, as many in the area knew about him, it would have avoided much suffering.

Let’s help Nanetto find his happiness, because after what he was forced to endure he deserves it. It followed, i contacts for its adoption: dogsmergency@gmail.com or the number 3911387419.