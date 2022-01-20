[Rassegna stampa] – To most of the fans the format of the Sprint Race he never particularly liked it, despite the fact that the leaders of Formula 1 judged the three ‘experiments’ implemented during the 2021 season on the Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos circuits rather positively. Also for this reason the idea of ​​Stefano Domenicali and his associates was to double the number of short races on the calendar, taking them from three to six. So far, however, nothing has been known about what will happen with the Sprint Race next year. The reason? A strong split born between the various teams regarding economic issues.

It was the case that blew up publicly Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren, who has harshly attacked some teams (he has not named them, but all the clues lead to the Mercedes-Red Bull-Ferrari trio) ree of wanting to ‘take advantage’ of these races to try to circumvent the budget cap, positioned for 2022 to ‘only’ 135 million dollars. The matter is complicated and could even lead to a complete cancellation of Saturday’s races for next season if no agreement is reached. A quite paradoxical situation when there are exactly two months to go for the first GP of the season.

The Italian press has also begun to deal with the issue, as evidenced by the article signed by Fulvio Solms published in the Corriere dello Sport, who tried to summarize the story. “[…] Liberty Media would have offered $ 500,000 for each of the first five events, plus $ 150,000 for the additional ones: the total would make $ 2,650,000 (compared to approximately $ 750,000 in 2021) but without the compensation provided last year in the event of major accidents. This is where the split between large and small teams originates, because this remuneration is not enough for the former […] while the latter think that the top teams can use this money to spend more […]. It will be discussed again in the F1 commission in February but […] two teams are enough to blow everything up “.