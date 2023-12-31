Sunday, December 31, 2023, 2:32 p.m.



CEIS firefighters went this Sunday to extinguish a fire that started in a two-story building in Lorca. Several calls alerted shortly after 1:00 p.m. about the fire, which was spreading along the façade of the building located on Eulogio Periago Street in Ciudad del Sol. Apparently, it was several cables on fire.

Local Police from the Lorca City Council and Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia traveled to the scene of the events, who are working at the scene of the fire. The Iberdrola company was informed of the events. It is unknown if there are any injuries.