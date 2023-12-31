TThousands of quietly whirring drones with LED lighting stand in the sky, form a formation, conjure up a variety of figures, symbols and wishes in the sky with their light: a breathtaking spectacle with a lot of high-tech replaces the usual New Year's Eve fireworks display in many countries around the world. The drone show also arrived in Germany at the turn of the year. In Bad Salzuflen, for example, around 100 drones are expected to rise above the spa gardens this New Year's Eve and decorate the sky.

But how does such a spectacle work? The demands on the drones are high. Quadrocopters perform a complex aerial dance, creating abstract shapes, images or even lettering in constantly changing colors. The special drones used here have LED lighting for different colors and brightness levels. Each one represents a pixel of an overall image.