Brazilian police have made a gruesome discovery in connection with the shooting of three doctors in Rio de Janeiro. According to official sources, the lifeless bodies of four alleged traffickers who are suspected of having participated in the execution of the doctors were found.

The agents made the macabre discovery the previous morning, finding the bodies inside two vehicles that were located in different parts of the city, according to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

The main hypothesis being used is that the three doctors, who had traveled from São Paulo to attend an international orthopedic congress, They were murdered by mistake in the middle of a territorial dispute between drug trafficking gangs and paramilitary groups.

The terrible attack took place in the early hours of Thursday at a beach stall on the edge of Barra Tijuca, in the western area of ​​Rio, and generated widespread rejection by various political leaders of different ideological orientations, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Four bodies found in Rio de Janeiro.

Security camera images show a group of gunmen who got out of a white vehicle, approached the table where the doctors were and opened fire, firing dozens of shots.

Three of the doctors died on the spot, while a fourth doctor was injured and is hospitalized.

One of the fatalities is Diego Ralf Bomfim, brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim and brother-in-law of also deputy Glauber Braga, both militants of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL, left).

Initially, the presence of the relative of the two parliamentarians generated suspicions of a possible political crime, a theory that was even suggested by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

However, investigators believe the gunmen, apparently members of a criminal faction, mistook one of the doctors for a paramilitary leader.

In the midst of the commotion generated by this tragic event, the leaders of the gang to which the gunmen belonged chose to execute them, with the intention of avoiding harassment by the authorities in their search to clarify the incident, according to official sources cited by local media. .

This crime, described as ‘barbaric’, has deeply shocked a city that is already accustomed to dealing with high rates of violence, as is the case of Rio de Janeiro.

The political community has expressed its unanimous condemnation and has filled social networks with messages of condolences towards deputies Sâmia Bomfim and Glauber Braga, who are in the middle of this tragedy.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.

