Netflix has revealed two new games that will join the catalog of mobile games that can be enjoyed without additional costs and advertising by all subscribers of the streaming platform during the month of October 2023. Specifically let’s talk about Dead Cells: Netflix Edition and Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill.

In Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill Players take on the role of Skullface, a crazed, psychopathic killer. The objective will be to eliminate campers in the bloodiest and most imaginative way possible, from the classic dismemberments with edged weapons to boulders rolled through the levels to crush the victims in question. It will be available from October 24th.

Much better known is Dead Cells, a horizontally scrolling 2D roguelike with Metroidvania elements capable of selling over 10 million consoles across PC, console and mobile and which will be available in the Netflix Games catalog from October 31, 2023 with all the numerous DLCs published so far, including Return to Castlevania, of which you can read our review.