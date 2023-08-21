They find secret piece to solve ancient philosophical text

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ancient philosophical text.
A Spanish Egyptologist managed to make sense of this important writing.
The Spanish Egyptologist Marina Escolano Poveda has discovered the fragments that were needed to decipher an ancient philosophical text.
Its about Debate between a Man and his Ba (his soul), one of the first philosophical texts in the history of humanity, which was missing a part, which was found so far by the researcher.
Said philosophical text It’s a debate about whether life is worth livingand that can be understood thanks to the fact that now, 4,000 years later, the Spanish scientist found the parts that were missing.
Marina Escolano discovered that some pieces of parchment that were in the Biblical Museum of Mallorca, in Spain, and to which no great importance had been given, they were actually the initial part of the valuable Egyptian parchment that is kept in the Egyptian Museum in Berlin.
“The first part was missing. That is why it was not well understood. It was not known why this conversation occurred. The fragment from Mallorca, when explaining that it is a dying man, reveals it”, the scientist told the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.
Now, thanks to his discovery, he is waiting to be able to join the parchments found in Spain with those in Berlin and thus complete the study of this text.
