Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They find secret piece to solve ancient philosophical text

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in World
0
They find secret piece to solve ancient philosophical text

Close


Close

Ancient philosophical text.

Ancient philosophical text.

Ancient philosophical text.

A Spanish Egyptologist managed to make sense of this important writing.

The Spanish Egyptologist Marina Escolano Poveda has discovered the fragments that were needed to decipher an ancient philosophical text.

See also  Iván Sosa: 'I arrive at the Giro d'Italia excited, to fight for everything'

Its about Debate between a Man and his Ba (his soul), one of the first philosophical texts in the history of humanity, which was missing a part, which was found so far by the researcher.

Said philosophical text It’s a debate about whether life is worth livingand that can be understood thanks to the fact that now, 4,000 years later, the Spanish scientist found the parts that were missing.

Marina Escolano discovered that some pieces of parchment that were in the Biblical Museum of Mallorca, in Spain, and to which no great importance had been given, they were actually the initial part of the valuable Egyptian parchment that is kept in the Egyptian Museum in Berlin.

“The first part was missing. That is why it was not well understood. It was not known why this conversation occurred. The fragment from Mallorca, when explaining that it is a dying man, reveals it”, the scientist told the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

Now, thanks to his discovery, he is waiting to be able to join the parchments found in Spain with those in Berlin and thus complete the study of this text.

See also  Ukraine: there will be no humanitarian corridors this Wednesday due to Russian attacks

Also read in EL TIEMPO:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#find #secret #piece #solve #ancient #philosophical #text

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pushkov named European leaders who speak the truth about the USA

Pushkov named European leaders who speak the truth about the USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result