Only two European leaders – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – are telling the truth about the consequences of US and Western policies for Europe and its economy. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote about this on August 21 in his Telegram channel.

“Vučić and Orban are two European leaders who speak the truth about the consequences of current US and Western policies in general for Europe and its economy,” he said.

According to Pushkov, other European leaders are silent.

The senator also published a conversation between journalist Tucker Carlson and Serbian President Vucic about the collapse of the European economy as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

A day earlier, Vucic said that the German economy was being killed by an explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and behind this, either directly or indirectly, was the administration of US President Joe Biden.

For his part, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly stated that the country will not impose anti-Russian sanctions, and will not supply weapons to Kyiv.

Budapest’s Western partners are stepping up diplomatic and political pressure on Hungary for various reasons, including Budapest’s position on interaction with Moscow.

Hungary’s refusal to supply weapons and provide territory for their transit is often presented in the Western media as a pro-Russian position, but in Budapest they approach the dialogue with the Russian Federation for reasons of pragmatism.

Earlier in August, Orban said that Hungarian companies intend to expand their activities in Russia, despite the sanctions.