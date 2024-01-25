Report says that the former president's son had received information to defend himself against accusations of embezzlement

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) denied this Thursday (January 25, 2023) that Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) had provided privileged information to defend itself against accusations of “cracked” (embezzlement of money from cabinet officials) in 2022. The information was published in a report by G1. “It is a lie that Abin has favored me in any way, in any situation, during my 42 years of life”, says an excerpt from the senator's note. This Thursday (25th January), the PF (Federal Police) an operation was launched to investigate alleged espionage carried out by Abin against journalists, politicians and STF ministers. The deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), former director of Abin, was the target of searches.