Tangamandapio, Michoacán.- The body of a man He was found burned inside a charred car last night.

According to police reports, people began calling 911 to report a vehicle that was on fire on the highway. Tangamandapio-Tarecuato.

The first to respond to the call were the elements of the Civil Guard, who arrived at the site to protect the area.

A short time later the firefighters arrived, who were in charge of putting out the fire of the Nissan Tsuru type vehicle, white, marked with the PGL-907-B plates of Michoacán.

When checking the interior of the vehicle, they realized that in the trunk was the body of a person who was completely burned and presumably it was a man.

The site was cordoned off and experts from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Michoacán went to the scene to carry out the corresponding diligence.

We recommend you read:

So far no further information has been given about the events. Meanwhile, the authorities will carry out the indicated investigations to find those responsible for the case.