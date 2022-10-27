Every time the investigation into the extortion case of the French footballer advances Paul Pogba More shocking statements are known.

Pogba was the focus of this problem that has not left him alone and from which he wants to get out as quickly as possible to focus on his work.

The newspaper Journal du Dimanche has revealed new details, which come to understand that it was a difficult time for the player.

Strong declarations

The Public Prosecutor’s Office Paris He has said that Pogba assured that several men who covered his face and were armed with rifles approached him on the outskirts of the city on March 19 and demanded more than 12 million euros.

Pogba, in his statement, confessed that he was afraid for his family, at the moment in which the men pointed at his face.

“I was scared. Both guys pointed their guns at me. Since they were holding me at gunpoint like this, I told them I’d pay. They yelled at me: ‘Shut up, look down.’ […] When the two hooded men left, Roushdane told me that I had to pay because otherwise we were all in danger,” he confessed.

The newspaper reports that the player went into shock when he told the story. Boubacar Camara, A childhood friend of the steering wheel, he said that the situation at the time of the confession was dramatic.

Paul Pogba at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno – Archive THE TIME

Camara said that a few hours after the statement Pogba told him that he thought about quitting soccer, because the event had him nervous and very scared.

“’I don’t want to play football anymore’”he told him, to which he replied: “Calm down”, but Camara said that he was inconsolable.

“He confessed to me that he was afraid for his children, his wife, for his family,” the newspaper report read.

