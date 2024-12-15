The music world is still mourning the sudden death of Michael Jackson in 2009, when he was about to turn 51. However, the legacy of the ‘King of Pop’ has never faded and, since his departure, projects related to him have continued to come to light.

At the time, there was no shortage of the typical posthumous album – with tricks and controversy included – as well as musicals, tributes and a future biopic, starring his nephew, that will see the light in 2025as well as reissues of their iconic albums. But not content with that, lost recordings that Jackson worked on over the years have also surfaced from time to time.

The latest ones have been discovered in an unexpected place: an abandoned storage room. Surely you have ever seen one of those zapping reality shows Americans in which citizens bid for storage containers without knowing what they will find inside.

This was a retired California police officer, Gregg Musgrove, when, while exploring his loot, he found some digital audio tapes containing, nothing more and nothing less, up to 12 unreleased Michael Jackson songs and comments from the musical legend, dating back to the late ’80s and early ’90s, before the ‘King’ released his hit ‘Dangerous’.









It has been ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the medium that has brought the story to light and has spoken with both Musgrove and the ‘Estate’ of the late musician, which is now in charge of managing his assets and rights.

From this institution that watches over Jackson’s legacy They have given good news and bad news. The good news is that yes, those songs exist, they are real and it is the work of the composer who was left in limbo. The bad thing is that they have the original recordings and they don’t plan to do anything with them.

This means that the digital audio tapes that Musgrove found in the storage room – which belonged to producer Bryan Loren, hence the discovery – are copies whose rights he does not own, so the world will not know their content: «There is nothing that can be done , neither commercial nor of any other type, with the copies on digital audio tape,” sources from the ‘Estate’ told the aforementioned American media.

Some of the songs Michael works on in the found tapes They had only been rumors among the singer’s extensive fan community around the world.while others had been partially leaked, according to Musgrove after diving into specialized forums about the ‘King of Pop’. However, he added that “a couple of them are not even circulating in the world,” so it has a treasure of incalculable value.

Some of the tapes include the voices of Jackson and, apparently, Loren discussing the songs and the creative process: “Hearing Michael Jackson talk and joke around a little bit was really impressive,” said the former police officer.

Among the songs is one titled ‘Don’t Believe It’which apparently references rumors about Jackson related to allegations of sexual abuse of minors. In another, ‘Truth on Youth’Jackson works on a duet with rapper LL Cool J.

Now, Musgrove’s intention is to contact auction houses to test how much he could get for the unknown work of one of the most important geniuses in popular music.

To understand even more the value of the discovery, it is enough to say that, as ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ clarifies, the tapes are not in Musgrove’s possession, but in a safe deposit box controlled by his lawyer. You don’t play with jewelry.