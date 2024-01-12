The (plug-in) hybrid is in great demand. Yet no one wants to buy these (plug-in) hybrids. But why?

It's been booming for years anyway. Hybrid powertrains, whether or not aided by the necessary subsidies, have been in great demand in the automotive world for years. The plug-in hybrid is also a solution that we see a lot on the road.

For commuting, the distance is often short and can then be covered completely electrically. If you need to go a bit further or want to go on holiday, there is always the fuel engine to assist you.

Mass is cash register

The battery pack of a (plug-in) hybrid is charged by the fuel engine while driving, but also by regeneration. The mass of the car creates electricity for the battery when you release the accelerator pedal, thus increasing the range of the battery pack.

All very successful in passenger cars. So truck manufacturer Scania thought, what else has a lot of mass and therefore potential? Indeed, a truck.

Nobody wants the Scania Hybrids

So the Swedish truck manufacturer came onto the market with a hybrid truck and a plug-in hybrid truck. There's just one problem: hardly anyone buys them… and so the truck manufacturer stops production of the hybrid trucks.

There are a number of reasons to stop production, according to one spokesperson for Scania against TTM.nl. However, the basis is simple: there was too little demand for the trucks.

Quite strange, because our hybrid trucks work excellently and are the perfect tool for making a transition to fully electric transport. A fully electric range of 60 km is sufficient for the most inner-city tasks Spokesperson for Scania towards TTM.nl

Deep breath

Quitters! Just keep it up! Well, not so. To sustain production for longer, Scania would now have to invest to comply with new GSR regulations. Regulations require a series of mandatory, advanced safety features.

These will be mandatory from July 2024 for all newly sold trucks and they must then be recouped. New battery packs will also be required. Together with the sales figures, this has led to the discontinuation of HEV and PHEV Scanias for the brand.

It is not yet known exactly when production of the Scania hybrids will stop, but at least before July 2024. Existing customers will of course be assisted with service and warranty.

Scania hybrids in the Netherlands

You can no longer order Scania hybrids in our country. Although interest in the Netherlands was good for these enormous commercial vehicles. In our little country, about 50 units were sold in recent years.

