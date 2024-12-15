Starting this Monday, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) will launch a special surveillance campaign and awareness to avoid alcohol and the drugs behind the wheel, which will be active until December 22.

The campaign, which this Monday the deputy director of Mobility Management of the General Directorate of Traffic, Francisco José Ruiz Boada, will present to the media, includes alcohol and drug controls at any time of the day and on any road.

It will be done from December 16 to 22days before Christmas when lunches and dinners with friends and companies are frequent, and you will look for raise awareness about the risk posed by the consumption of these substances while driving.

Traffic has invited local police to join the campaign to carry out surveillance as close to consumption areas and avoid greater risk exposure.

In the latest campaigns carried out around the Christmas dates between 300 and 400 drivers tested positivewhich is why the DGT calls for citizen responsibility to avoid added risks to road safety. Until December 12 (last date updated by the DGT), 1,093 people have lost their lives in fatal accidents that occur on interurban roads.