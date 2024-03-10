'Bound' beast

On the day of yet another flash from Pecco Bagnaia, who started the 2024 MotoGP season with a victory, his boxing partner Enea Bastianini he still managed to finish the Qatar GP in the top-5. A placing which, however, with the bowls stopped, does not seem to satisfy Ducati's #23 too much, who complained about excessive management implemented at the start of the race.

“I didn't 'turn on' a bit by choice because I was expecting a more significant tire drop – declared Bastianini to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – however in the end, given how it went yesterday, there was less degradation than expected. I was conservative, but I'm sorry because I knew that we could have done a little better. I wouldn't have had Pecco's pace anyway – the Beast admitted again – but I'm a little sorry“.

Towards Portimao with the desire for revenge

“Given the tests I expected more from this track – added the centaur from Rimini – instead the conditions changed and since Friday we have remained more or less there, without improving much. We will analyze the data to try to understand what didn't work well. Then I have a score to settle with Portimao (venue of the next GP), so I will try to be more competitive. I think this race helped us a lot because I gave the team a lot of information on my general sensations and it would be nice to do another one again, but unfortunately it can't be done. I feel like I still don't have the bike 100% sewn to me, but I feel better than the old bike, so we have room to make steps forward. The vibrations? Up until yesterday there was criticism, there was turmoil inside the garage, but today I expected more. Let's hope they don't happen again in the future“.