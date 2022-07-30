In social networks, the photograph taken by a user evidencing the bad structure Y severe damage between Deportivo Oceania and Oceania stations of the Line B of Meter From Mexico City.

These stations are located in Line Bwhich, runs from Buenavista to Aztec Cityand cross the Mexico state with the capital of the country.

The photo went viral on social networks and users, most of whom frequent said subway lineas well as other sections of capital public transportationask the Government of the Mexico City maintain this area.

In addition, they ask that the local authorities respond to the request as soon as possible, this to avoid a situation like the one that happened in the line 12 of the Metro of the Mexico Citythey manifest.

Incidents

Users on social networks pointed out that just as there are these types of flaws and poor structure in the elevated sections, also in different areas of the Meter of the Mexico City.

Given this, they request that the local government pay more attention to the public transport local since there have been different incidents such as explosions and water leaks in the facilities of the capital metro.