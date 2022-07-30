With the aim of making the approach to sustainable mobility and in particular to electrified mobility even easier, E-GAP And Autotorino have signed an agreement that provides for on-demand recharging services to those who decide to purchase full electric or plug-in hybrid cars from the well-known deealer. The first urban, mobile and on-demand fast charging service in Europe, active in Milan, Rome, Bologna and Turin, and the network of dealers thus take an important step to make it easier for customers to approach electrification.

Accessibility, ease of use and tailor-made services are the inspiring principles of the formulas that Autotorino proposes and evolves every day in terms of mobility. In this direction, and for offer a new level of “on demand” services for e-mobility, this partnership is now taking shape, which will allow ‘electric travel’ in maximum comfort and serenity. Thanks to the fleet of 100% electric vans, Autotorino and E-GAP customers with a simple booking via the App can receive a quick and green supply of electricity to their car, wherever they are within one of the city perimeters served by E-GAP. In fact, the operator reaches the preferred place in the booking, saving both travel times for reaching the infrastructures and those required for recharging. The energy supplied will come from 100% renewable and certified sources, with E-GAP vans that they will be able to supply a charging power of up to 80 kW, a service that can be compared to that provided by fast columns.