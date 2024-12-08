Barcelona once again let two points slip away in another game that they couldn’t close. And Hansi Flick’s Barça is so forceful that it seems they only know how to do it with a goal. And before the goal comes the positioning and control of the game. And the team was discreet in both one thing and the other in the second half. Barça allowed Betis to play 34% of the time in the final third when in the first half they had only allowed them 22%, and pass safety dropped to 78% when it was 89% in the first half. Aspect to improve.